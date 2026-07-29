Rico Dowdle Offers Mid-Round Redraft Value
Rico Dowdle offers reasonable mid-round redraft value after signing a two-year, $12.25 million contract following consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. The 28-year-old handled 236 carries for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns with Carolina in 2025 while adding 39 receptions for 297 yards and another score, giving him 1,373 scrimmage yards on 275 touches. Dowdle also rushed for 1,079 yards with Dallas in 2024, proving last season was not an isolated breakout. The concern is workload. Jaylen Warren produced 958 rushing yards, 40 receptions, 333 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns last year, and Pittsburgh's coaching staff has described the pair as a one-two punch whose usage could change by scheme and weekly game plan. Both have been evaluated as three-down options, so neither is guaranteed the more valuable rushing, receiving, or scoring role. RotoBaller currently ranks Dowdle 87th overall and RB33, which appropriately reflects the committee risk. He is a worthwhile third running back with weekly flex potential and greater upside if Warren misses time, but fantasy managers should not draft him expecting a workhorse role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller