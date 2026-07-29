Alvin Kamara, Travis Etienne Jr. Splitting First-Team Reps
Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne Jr. are splitting first-team reps early in training camp, according to Sean Fazende of FOX 8 Nola. The expectation coming into camp was that Etienne would be the team's clear lead back after the Saints signed him to a four-year, $52 million contract in free agency back in March. But after the Saints reworked Kamara's contract to keep him around for another year in the Big Easy, the two RBs will share the Saints' backfield to start the 2026 season. Etienne, who ran for 1,107 yards on 260 rushing attempts in 17 regular-season games in 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, should still have a significant role in his first year in New Orleans, but Kamara's dual-threat presence could keep the former from being a true RB1 in fantasy football. RotoBaller has Etienne currently ranked as the No. 16 fantasy RB, making him an ideal low-end RB1/high-end RB2 target in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense. Kamara has the history and hometown presence, but his fantasy value is expected to take a massive hit as the 1B to Etienne in a best-case scenario. RotoBaller has Kamara ranked as the RB52 for 2026.
Source: FOX 8 Nola - Sean Fazende
Source: FOX 8 Nola - Sean Fazende