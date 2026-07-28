Jul 28, 2026, 3:09 PM ET
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez does not plan on holding in during training camp, according to Jake Seymour of 98.5 The Sports Hub. Gonzalez is currently in the process of negotiating a contract extension with the Patriots. The 24-year-old was drafted 17th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and is entering the fourth year of his initial rookie contract. Team owner Robert Kraft has publicized the team's negotiating efforts with the star cornerback. Kraft recently revealed the Patriots have offered Gonzalez a record-breaking offer that would make him "the highest-paid player ever to play that position in the NFL." However, Gonzalez has told reporters that he would like to keep all contract conversations private. The star cornerback was present during mandatory minicamp in June and plans to participate in training camp despite not having a new deal.--Wyatt McClintockSource: Jake Seymour