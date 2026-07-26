Kobe Bufkin Lands One-Year Camp Deal With Pelicans
Kobe Bufkin, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The No. 15 pick in 2023, Bufkin has played 43 NBA games across three seasons with the Hawks and Lakers, but he revived his stock last season, averaging 24.8 points on 41.9 percent from three for the G League's South Bay Lakers before dropping 21.3 per game in Summer League. This is a training camp deal, and he will battle for an open roster spot behind Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears. Bufkin is a deep-dynasty flier, but he must make the team and earn minutes before he holds any redraft value.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto