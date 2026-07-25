Tosan Evbuomwan Heads to Barcelona
Tosan Evbuomwan has reportedly reached a two-year agreement with FC Barcelona, per Eurohoops. The 25-year-old spent last season on a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets but never played an NBA game for them, instead winning G-League Finals MVP as he led their Greensboro Swarm affiliate to a title. His 50 career NBA games span the Nets, Pistons, Knicks, and Grizzlies, almost all on two-way pacts. He now joins a rebuilding Barca roster under new coach Aleksander Sekulic. For NBA fantasy, the EuroLeague jump closes the book on him: a deep-dynasty flier at most, he comes off redraft and dynasty boards entirely.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops