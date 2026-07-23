Aaron Donald "Still Thinking" About a Comeback

Jul 23, 2026, 5:26 PM ET
In an interview with Jason LaCanfora of "The Daily Flock" podcast, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald is "still thinking" about a comeback for the 2026 season. "And what he's going to do is, he is thinking about this. He's going to go through his process. And the one thing about Aaron Donald is, what he does, he does it full speed ahead," McVay said. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 10-time Pro Bowler wants to is attempting to get back into football shape before to see if he can still play at a high level before officially announcing a comeback. The Rams don't need a decision from the 35-year-old veteran anytime soon, and a potential return might not come until after the 2026 regular season has started. If Donald returns, it would be as a rotational defensive lineman for the Rams, which would make him a hard sell in IDP fantasy formats despite his dominance with 111 career sacks in his 10 years in the league.--Keith HernandezSource: The Daily Flock Podcast - Jason LaCanfora