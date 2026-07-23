Jordan Addison Offers Bounce-Back Value at WR42
Jordan Addison is coming off the worst season of his career, but his current draft cost leaves room for a rebound. A three-game suspension shortened 2025, and Addison finished with 42 catches for 610 yards and three receiving touchdowns on 79 targets. He also dropped six passes, one more than he had across his first two seasons combined. That part cannot be blamed on Minnesota's quarterbacks, though the position remains unsettled between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray. Before last season, Addison opened his career with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 scores, then followed with 63 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. Jauan Jennings adds another target to an offense already led by Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota still exercised Addison's fifth-year option for 2027. RotoBaller lists him at WR42 in current redraft ADP. At that point, managers are not paying for another double-digit touchdown season. They are betting that a proven No. 2 receiver can recover from a messy year. Addison has enough past production to beat that cost, although the quarterback competition and deeper target tree keep him from being a safe weekly starter.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller