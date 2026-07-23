Tory Horton Still Carries Deep Dynasty Appeal After Rookie Flashes
Tory Horton made the most of a tiny rookie sample before a shin injury ended his season. He caught only 13 passes in eight games, but five went for touchdowns, and he added a 95-yard punt-return score. Seattle had moved him into the No. 3 receiver role before the injury, so the flashes were not limited to special teams. The concern is what awaits him now. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Rashid Shaheed are expected to handle the largest roles, and Horton did not participate in on-field offseason work while rehabbing. The Seahawks still expect him back for training camp, but he may need time before he is ready for a full workload. Horton has the speed to earn selective deep targets and manufactured touches once healthy. That is enough to keep him rostered in deeper dynasty leagues, especially at 23. Redraft managers can wait until he is practicing and pushing for regular routes. The touchdown rate will come down, but the big-play ability gives him a path to matter again.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller