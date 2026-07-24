Evan Engram's Name Still Outweighs His Role
Evan Engram is still recognizable enough to tempt fantasy managers, but last season gave them little reason to chase the name. He caught 50 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown across 16 games while starting twice and playing only 42% of the offensive snaps. Denver has since added Jaylen Waddle, and fifth-round rookie Justin Joly brings another movable receiving option to the tight end room. Engram remains atop the depth chart for now. That does not guarantee the larger role he never found in 2025. RotoBaller ranks him TE35 for redraft, and he has slipped to 265th overall in its newest dynasty rankings. A rebound is possible if the playing time changes, but that is a preseason hope, not an expectation. Engram belongs on deep-league watch lists. Standard-league managers can find better late-round bets.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller