Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Edwin Diaz (elbow) being activated from the 60-day injured list for the upcoming weekend series against the New York Mets, according to David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports. Diaz has been away from the big-league team since having surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. The 32-year-old veteran and three-time All-Star is nearing a return from the IL, though, and has struck out seven and walked one in four shutout innings in his four minor-league rehab appearances. The Dodgers most likely want to see the Puerto Rican hurler pitch on back-to-back days before they have him rejoin their big-league bullpen. Left-hander Tanner Scott has done a commendable job filling in as L.A.'s primary ninth-inning option for Roberts with Diaz out for most of the first half of the season, but he will most likely go back to a late-inning setup role when Diaz returns. Diaz allowed seven earned runs in his first six innings with the Blue before going under the knife, but he deserves to be rostered in all fantasy leagues as the primary closer for the best team in baseball.
Source: 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh
Source: 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh