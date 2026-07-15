Tommy Fleetwood Brings Elite Form to The Open

Jul 15, 2026, 9:32 AM ET
Tommy Fleetwood continues to be one of the most consistent players on Tour, recording a T14 or better in each of his last five events. At last week's Scottish Open, Fleetwood lost strokes with the putter but still gained more than 4.9 strokes on approach and 8.8 tee to green to record a T13 finish. He now heads to The Open, where he has recorded four finishes of T16 or better in his last six appearances. Fleetwood ranks 20th in strokes gained off the tee (+0.446 per round), 42nd on approach (+0.326), third around the green (+0.522), and sixth in driving accuracy. The putter remains the most inconsistent part of his game, though he is still gaining +0.127 strokes per round. Fleetwood is in elite form and is one of the best plays in the field at $10,500 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour