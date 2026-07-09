Jacoby Brissett Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
Jacoby Brissett hasn't taken part in organized team workouts this offseason as he works through a contract dispute with the organization, but that hasn't stopped him from working out with some of his teammates in a private setting, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Brissett posted on his Instagram recently after a workout with receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Simi Fehoko, tight ends Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins, and quarterback Kedon Slovis. Despite the uncertainty about Brissett's contract situation, he's expected to be Arizona's Week 1 starter under center in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense in early September. The 33-year-old had a career year in 2025 in his 10th year in the league after taking over for the injured Kyler Murray, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in a pass-happy offense. He established great chemistry with McBride and receiver Michael Wilson, but pass-game volume is expected to fall under LaFleur in 2026. And if Brissett struggles, there could be pressure to give rookie Carson Beck a look. Coming off a career year with regression expected, Brissett should go undrafted in single-QB, 12-team fantasy leagues. RotoBaller has Brissett ranked as the QB27 going into the 2026 campaign.
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake