Jul 6, 2026, 12:45 PM ET
Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell came close to winning the Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, but was one position short. Starting from the sixth position, Bell quickly moved to the top five in the first stage, but then faded after a few cautions to end the stage in 12th with no stage points. In the second stage, Bell moved back up into the top 10 and eventually earned stage points as he placed sixth at the end of the stage. In the final stage, Bell became a contender for the win as he moved up through the top five and then started gaining ground on the front after his last pit stop. Bell went ahead and passed Denny Hamlin and William Byron as he had the fastest car in the closing laps to chase down Chase Briscoe. Ultimately, Bell had to contend with lap traffic, and although he positioned himself to make a move on Briscoe by the final lap, he could not get by him and settled for his fourth runner-up finish of the year. After Chicagoland, Bell now moves to 10th in the regular-season standings with seven races to go before The Chase begins.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com