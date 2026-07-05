Jay Huff Blocks Four Shots in USA's Qualifier Win
Jay Huff finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and four blocks as USA Basketball edged the Dominican Republic 82-81 in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. The 7-foot-1 big man is coming off a useful season in Indiana, where he averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while giving the Pacers a stretch-center element. The blocks are still the fantasy hook, but his regular-season value depends on minutes. With Ivica Zubac ahead of him and Micah Potter also in the frontcourt mix, Huff profiles more as a specialist than a locked-in fantasy option.
Source: FIBA
Source: FIBA