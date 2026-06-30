Corey Seager Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Corey Seager (back) exited Tuesday's game early against the Cleveland Guardians with back discomfort, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Seager was unable to get loose and was removed from the contest before even taking an at-bat. Cameron Cauley will take over at the 6 in Cleveland. The severity of Seager's back injury is unknown right now, but for an aging player who has already been on the injured list multiple times in 2026, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Texas shut the 32-year-old down going into July. In addition to injuries limiting Seager to 50 games in his 12th year in the big leagues, he has hit a disappointing .182/.292/.374 with a career-worst .667 OPS, 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored, and a stolen base in 219 plate appearances. Although he has walked 12.8% of the time, Seager is also sporting a career-worst 26.9% strikeout rate. Check back for an update on Seager's status, which should come no later than Wednesday morning.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant