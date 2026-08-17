Herbert Jones Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Herbert Jones enters 2026-27 as the team's biggest X factor, according to ESPN's season preview. The 2023-24 All-Defensive First Team selection has slipped offensively since that breakout, including 38.3 percent shooting from the field and 30.9 percent from three last season. He still averaged 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals in 28.4 minutes, keeping him useful when defensive stats matter. ESPN noted that a bounce-back year could make Jones a trade-deadline chip for draft compensation. That outcome would be worth tracking, as a move could open extra wing minutes for Saddiq Bey while pushing more creation toward Trey Murphy III.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN