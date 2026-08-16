Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg, who averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 70 starts while winning Rookie of the Year. The Mavericks already ranked fourth in pace last season, and May's push for a more entertaining style should keep Flagg in a strong counting-stats environment. Kyrie Irving is the key swing piece after missing all of last season with a torn left ACL, as his return would ease Flagg's creation burden but likely lower his assist ceiling.
Source: 105.3 The Fan
Source: 105.3 The Fan