Shane McClanahan to Return on Monday
Shane McClanahan (back) will be activated from the 15-day Injured List and start against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. McClanahan is finally back in the mix after being sidelined since the end of July due to mild back tightness. He looked excellent during his lone rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. The expectation is that McClanahan will be working with a restricted workload at first. Even with restrictions, McClanahan should be rostered and started in all fantasy formats. Fantasy managers should double-check the waiver wire to see if he's available ahead of Monday's outing.
Source: Marc Topkin
Source: Marc Topkin