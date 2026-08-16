Willy Adames Still Out With Back Issue on Sunday
Willy Adames (back) remains on the bench for Sunday's series finale in San Fran against the division-rival Colorado Rockies, per MLB.com. Christian Koss is making another start at shortstop and will bat out of the nine-hole against Rockies right-hander Gabriel Hughes. Adames aggravated an ongoing lower-back injury in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros and will miss a third straight game on Sunday. If Adames cannot return to action early next week, the Giants may be forced to place him on the 10-day injured list. The 30-year-old Dominican shortstop is sitting at 19 home runs in 116 total games in 2026 after hitting 62 long balls in his last two seasons combined with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Giants. The power is still there, but Adames is hitting a weak .224 (100-for-446) with a career-worst .285 on-base percentage in 485 plate appearances in his ninth year in the major leagues. With the second-worst record in the National League (ahead of only Colorado), the Gigantes don't have any incentive to rush Adames back into the lineup.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com