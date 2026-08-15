Joshua Baez Blasts Three Home Runs in Historic Debut
Joshua Baez made history during his big league debut against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Baez did something no other MLB player has done before, which is homer in his first three plate appearances. He took the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer deep to center field for a solo homer off Matthew Boyd. He continued his success off Boyd with another long ball in the fourth inning. Baez came up for his third plate appearance in the sixth inning and blasted a ball over the right field wall. Overall, Baez went 3-for-4 with three homers and five RBI in his debut. The power and speed potential make Baez worth snagging in all fantasy formats right now after his incredible MLB debut.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com