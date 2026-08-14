Yuki Kawamura Joins Japan's Qualifier Squad
Yuki Kawamura was included on Japan's 17-man list for the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, joining new Clippers teammate Rui Hachimura ahead of the late-August window. Kawamura signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Los Angeles after playing Summer League with Indiana, so he still has to earn a regular-season roster spot. The 25-year-old averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 assists in 18 games for Chicago last season, then posted 18.7 points and 11.0 assists in 11 G-League games with Windy City. His passing is real, but with a crowded Clippers guard room, Kawamura remains off the fantasy radar.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews