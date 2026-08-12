Fernando Mendoza Has "Real Chance" to Win Starting Job
Kirk Cousins and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, according to Vincent Bonsignore. Bonsignore said he still believes Cousins will be the starter in 2026, "but it's not etched in stone. Fernando has a real chance to win the job." Most have speculated that the team would let Mendoza sit behind veteran Cousins and develop before throwing him into the fire. Reports from Raiders training camp indicate that Cousins has held off Mendoza in the competition and that the rookie has struggled. While Cousins was listed as the QB1 on the team's unofficial depth chart over Mendoza, a strong preseason from the rookie could force the Raiders to start the National Championship-winning quarterback in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
Source: Vincent Bonsignore - California Post
Source: Vincent Bonsignore - California Post