James Conner Still Not Working in 11 on 11's
James Conner (ankle) still has not participated in 11-on-11 drills in practice as he recovers from a significant ankle injury in 2025. Conner suffered an ankle dislocation that required surgery in Week 3 of last season, marking just shy of 11 months since the surgery. With the veteran back still not participating in team drills, it's unclear whether Conner will be ready for Week 1's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency and drafted rookie Jeremiyah Love with the third-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the former workhorse for Arizona could be a factor in the latter part of 2026, fantasy managers should probably pivot to another option in this season's drafts.
Source: Blake Murphy - Bleav's Network
Source: Blake Murphy - Bleav's Network