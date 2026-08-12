Eli Stowers Listed as TE3 on Eagles' First Unofficial Depth Chart
Eli Stowers is listed as the TE3 on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Dallas Goedert sits at the top, with veteran Johnny Mundt second and Stowers third. The order is notable after Philadelphia used the 54th overall pick on Stowers in April, but it should not be treated as a final call on his role. The Eagles state that the depth chart is compiled by their communications department, and there is still plenty of preseason left for things to move around. Stowers caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns at Vanderbilt last season and won the Mackey Award. He has also had a relatively quiet start to his first NFL camp, while Mundt has drawn praise for his blocking and familiarity with the offense. Stowers remains an intriguing long-term receiving talent, but he has some ground to make up before Week 1.
Source: Dave Zangaro
Source: Dave Zangaro