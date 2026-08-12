Dolphins Plan to Play Malik Willis in Preseason Opener
Malik Willis in the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Washington Commanders, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. All of the Dolphins' starters should be ready to play, but final decisions will be made after evaluation and discussion. If Willis does start on Friday, he's likely to play only one or two offensive series as he looks to get more comfortable with his new team and offense. The 27-year-old has looked more comfortable running the offense of late in training camp as he gets set to head into his first year in South Beach after impressing the last two years with the Green Bay Packers, albeit in just 11 total games (three starts) when filling in for the injured Jordan Love. The former third-rounder by the Tennessee Titans from Liberty has an intriguing dual-threat skill set, but in an offense lacking viable receiving threats, we're expecting plenty of growing pains and inefficiency in 2026. Fantasy managers shouldn't be targeting Willis, outside of deep two-QB superflex leagues.
Source: The Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad
Source: The Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad