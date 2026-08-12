Jonathon Brooks Will Play in Preseason Opener
Jonathon Brooks will play in the team's second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, mixing in with Chuba Hubbard, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. It will be Brooks' first game played since his rookie season in 2024 after he didn't play in last week's Hall of Fame game and missed the entire 2025 campaign due to another torn ACL in his knee. Rico Dowdle is no longer in Carolina's backfield, and while Hubbard is the team's clear RB1, Brooks is expected to have a significant RB2/change-of-pace role in Canales' offense this year. The former second-rounder from the University of Texas has only played in three games in the NFL, so it's hard to know what to expect from him if he can finally stay healthy. Brooks has looked good this summer, though, and he's an intriguing handcuff option/RB3/flex target with upside if Hubbard gets injured or struggles again in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person