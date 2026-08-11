Cameron Jordan's Injury Could Linger Into the Regular Season

Aug 11, 2026, 10:51 PM ET
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (hamstring) could continue to deal with his injury into the regular season, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Johnson injured his hamstring during practice last Thursday, and while he's going to miss a chunk of training camp at the bare minimum, he could also open the regular season on the sideline. That would be less than ideal for the Saints and their 37-year-old defensive standout, who racked up 47 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles last year. Having Jordan healthy, available, and productive is one of the main keys for the Saints this season as they look to compete for the NFC South title. Vernon Broughton (hip) should earn more reps along the defensive line for the duration of Jordan's absence.--Andersen PickardSource: Katherine Terrell