Fernando Mendoza Expected to Get Plenty of Reps in Preseason Opener
Fernando Mendoza is "expected to get plenty of experience in Thursday's preseason opener against the Cardinals," according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. Mendoza, who was selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft after winning the NCAA football national championship at Indiana, will have a valuable opportunity get acclimated to the NFL with meaningful preseason reps. At this time, he's not expected to start Week 1 of the regular season, but preseason action will at least give fantasy managers a chance to see Mendoza play alongside Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech, and Jalen Nailor. His redraft stock is a bit iffy given the fact that there's no timetable for the Raiders to turn from Kirk Cousins to Mendoza, but the 22-year-old is much more appealing in dynasty leagues where he ranks as the QB17.
Source: Ryan McFadden
Source: Ryan McFadden