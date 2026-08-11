Malik Willis Looking Good in Dolphins' New Offense
Malik Willis has been impressive during early glimpses of the team's new-look offense, according to Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Specifically, he wrote that Willis "keeps stacking good days ... doesn't repeat mistakes, shows good leadership and strikes the right chords on and off the field." That's an encouraging sign for fantasy managers, especially after plenty of offseason dialogue about the state of the Dolphins with Willis at quarterback and Jeff Hafley as head coach. We're not saying the Dolphins are a playoff lock, nor is Willis a projected Pro Bowler, but there's at least something here for fantasy managers to get excited about. The former Liberty product put his mobility on display last year in Green Bay, and he could crack the top 24 fantasy quarterbacks if he continues to run well while limiting turnovers in Miami. As it stands, he ranks as the QB21 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Source: Chris Perkins
Source: Chris Perkins