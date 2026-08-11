Jaguars Won't Play Starters in Preseason Opener
Trevor Lawrence, tight end Brenton Strange, or wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington. Presumably, we also won't see running backs Bhayshul Tuten or Chris Rodriguez Jr., who are listed as co-starters on the team's first unofficial depth chart. Meanwhile, two-way player Travis Hunter is technically a second-string receiver on the depth chart, but we'd be surprised to see him get any offensive snaps on Saturday, too. Veteran journeyman quarterback Nick Mullens should earn the start, and there will be opportunities for plenty of backups to carve out roles. All eyes are on the tight end position after critics doubted the Jags' decision to draft Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol back in April. Rookie receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams should get plenty of snaps, and second-year running back LeQuint Allen will look to strengthen his grasp on a roster spot.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran