Coby Bryant Will Miss Four to Six Months After Knee Surgery

Aug 11, 2026, 10:46 PM ET
Chicago Bears safety Coby Bryant (knee) underwent surgery and is expected to miss four to six months, head coach Ben Johnson told Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The team initially expected him to miss up to eight weeks, so a revised four-to-six-month timeline is extremely unfortunate for the Bears and their prized defensive back. Bryant left the Seahawks in free agency this past offseason, signing a three-year deal with Chicago worth $40 million. He tallied seven interceptions over the last two seasons and was supposed to fill a major starting role following the departure of safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Instead, Bryant is now at risk of missing the entire regular season, leaving more opportunities for Elijah Hicks (calf), who is currently on the PUP list.--Andersen PickardSource: Courtney Cronin