Paul Skenes Lifted Early From Contest After Notable Velocity Drop
Paul Skenes was pulled out early during Tuesday's outing due to a drop in velocity, according to Talkin' Baseball. Skenes only threw 65 pitches during this game, and none of those pitches registered at 97 MPH or higher. The right-hander allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out four batters in the loss. Fantasy managers don't need to panic yet, but Skenes throwing under 97 MPH is certainly alarming. There is no word on him being injured, so maybe his early exit was for another reason. Fantasy managers should monitor this situation closely over the next few days.
Source: Talkin' Baseball
Source: Talkin' Baseball