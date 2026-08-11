Michael Arroyo Making the Case for MLB Call-Up
Michael Arroyo was already hitting well since his promotion to Triple-A, but the power potential has been on full display as of late. The Mariners' fourth-ranked prospect has belted a home run in three of his last four contests for Tacoma; he's now hit eight doubles, a triple, and six home runs in 26 games with the Rainiers. The 5-foot-10 Colombian is slashing a robust .327/.395/.582 during his time at Triple-A, while striking out at a better-than-average rate of 17.8 percent (8.5 percent walk rate), and he's stolen two bases thus far. The right-handed hitter has played a lot of outfield this year, in addition to his usual second base, which should give him multiple paths to the majors. At the moment, however, there is no room on the major league roster, so a call-up does not appear to be imminent. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old's skillset makes him one of the better offensive stash options out there, so managers with an NA spot available could tuck him away there in hopes of a late-season debut.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com