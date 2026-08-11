Kevin Ginkel May Be the Closer to Roster in Arizona
Kevin Ginkel has recorded a 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 47 strikeouts, and 11 holds. The 32-year-old has largely been deployed in a setup role this season. However, the Diamondbacks recently designated veteran right-hander Paul Sewald for assignment. Sewald had been the team's closer for most of 2026 before running into major struggles in the second half of the season. Ginkel picked up his first save of the year on Sunday and could now be part of a closer committee in Arizona with left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Juan Morillo. Ginkel has the advantage of experience on his side, as he's logged 17 saves and 60 holds across 309 career innings with the Diamondbacks. In deeper leagues, Ginkel could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller