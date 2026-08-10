Peyton Watson Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Peyton Watson in a sign-and-trade, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin via Sam Amico of HoopsWire. Watson broke out last season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three across 54 games. Denver is believed to be seeking a first-round pick and a rotation player, so nothing sounds close. A Cleveland move would likely reduce Watson's scoring chances next to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, but his threes, steals, and blocks would keep him fantasy-relevant if the minutes hold.
Source: Sam Amico
Source: Sam Amico