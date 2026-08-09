Ryan Blaney Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa

Aug 9, 2026, 1:02 PM ET
The stars are aligning for Ryan Blaney this weekend, as the Team Penske driver has a perfect path to domination in Sunday afternoon's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. We saw Blaney absolutely dominate the first Cup Series race here back in 2024, and it's looking likely to happen again. Blaney won the pole on Saturday and will lead the field to the green on Sunday. He also had the best practice speeds of anyone in the garage, ranking best in 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, and 30-lap average during the session. To put it bluntly, Ryan Blaney has a rocket ship of a race car this weekend, and many of the presumed contenders that could challenge him qualified deep in the field. In DFS, Blaney ($10.5K on DraftKings) should absolutely be an anchor of your daily fantasy lineups at Iowa.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace