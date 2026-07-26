Is Corey Heim worth rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?

Jul 26, 2026, 12:34 PM ET
Corey Heim is back for another start in the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The part-time driver qualified in seventh and will be making his first-ever start at Indianapolis in any of NASCAR's three national series. In seven races completed so far this season, Heim has one win and two top-10 finishes. In practice for this week's race, Heim ranked eighth in five consecutive lap averages. With his starting position being inside the top 10, Heim does not have much Place Differential upside, but he did show top-10 speeds in practice and has some of the best equipment in the field. Although his low upside makes him hard to recommend for cash games, Heim is one of the standout tournament options available for this week's race at Indianapolis.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com