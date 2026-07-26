Harrison Ingram Gets Fresh Start in Utah
Harrison Ingram is joining the Utah Jazz after two seasons on two-way deals with San Antonio, the team announced. The 48th pick in the 2024 draft became an unrestricted free agent when the Spurs pulled his qualifying offer, having appeared in just 12 NBA games over two years. His value lives in the G League, where the Dallas native stuffed the box score for the Austin Spurs, averaging 14.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 steals. Terms weren't disclosed, leaving it unclear whether Ingram is on a standard deal, two-way contract, or camp pact. For fantasy, he stays off the radar outside the deepest G-league-aware dynasty formats.
Source: Tom Orsborn
Source: Tom Orsborn