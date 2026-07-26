Connelly Early Traded to Washington
Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead. Early was able to break camp with the Boston starting rotation but has been on the shelf since late June with an elbow injury. Early made his MLB debut late in the 2025 campaign and flashed high-end upside, logging his first 19 1/3 MLB innings to the tune of a 2.33 ERA and a sharp 1.09 WHIP. In 2026, Early posted a solid 3.44 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP across 92 2/3 innings. He totaled 93 punchouts while walking 8.7% of the hitters he has faced. While Early is still on the 15-day injured list, he recently began throwing, which suggests he should make his Nationals debut later in August. He remains a worthy stash candidate in all standard leagues as he should remain solid fantasy value down the stretch once back on the bump.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan