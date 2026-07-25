Jordan Romano Earns Another Save, Enters Priority Waiver-Wire Territory
Jordan Romano worked around two leadoff singles to close out Friday's 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, retiring the next three hitters to earn his eighth save. Romano allowed two hits and struck out one in the scoreless inning. It was his fourth save in as many chances since joining Colorado's bullpen, where he has surrendered one earned run with nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Colorado has not formally named a closer, but Romano is getting the opportunities that matter. Each of his seven appearances for the club has come in the ninth inning, and he has converted every save chance. His 10.13 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season remains a warning, especially after he allowed two baserunners Friday. Still, 94% of Yahoo leagues have left Romano on the waiver wire. He is a priority saves pickup in 12-team leagues and deeper and a viable target in competitive 10-team formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller