Jackson Koivun Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open

Jul 22, 2026, 10:48 AM ET
Jackson Koivun has put together strong results in the majority of his PGA Tour starts, recording six top-25 finishes in his last seven events dating back to July of last year. He most recently posted a T10 at the ISCO Championship, where he gained strokes across the bag, a trend that has followed him throughout his early Tour career. Through three starts in 2026, Koivun has gained +3.315 strokes off the tee, +0.191 on approach, +4.224 around the greens, and +0.935 putting. His accuracy has also been impressive, hitting 67.86% of fairways and ranking in the 98th percentile in proximity from 150-200 yards, a range that accounted for 37.8% of approach shots here last year. At $9,200 on DraftKings, Koivun offers elite upside, but it does come at a risk, given the 21-year-old has only played in three events this season.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour