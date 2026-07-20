DJ Moore a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
DJ Moore was acquired by the Buffalo Bills this past spring. Moore had one of the least productive seasons of his career in his final year with Chicago, recording 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns on 85 targets across 17 games. Moore was marginalized in Chicago by the emergence of younger wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. However, Moore profiles as the clear WR1 for the Bills, who have been desperate for high-end wide receiver play for the past couple of years. Moore recorded 98 catches for 966 yards and six touchdowns on 140 targets in 2024, so he could immediately return to form in his first season as the WR1 in Buffalo. Still, Moore is entering his age-29 season and has racked up the mileage of 131 NFL games on his body. It's possible that 2025 was simply the start of the decline phase of Moore's career. At his current redraft ADP of WR23, Moore could be a risky selection for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller