Omar Cooper Jr. Carries Redraft Sleeper Appeal into 2026
Omar Cooper Jr. enters his rookie season with a chance to make an immediate contribution. Cooper Jr. was highly productive in his final collegiate season at the University of Indiana in 2025, recording 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns across 16 games. While the Jets have an established WR1 in Garrett Wilson, Cooper Jr. could easily emerge as the team's number two option in the passing game. The biggest red flag in the 22-year-old's outlook for 2026 is probably the question marks that remain in the Jets' overall offensive ecosystem, which was one of the NFL's worst a season ago. However, veteran quarterback Geno Smith should at least provide some stability to the passing game and be able to support modest fantasy production from a second wideout outside of Wilson. As the WR58 by current redraft ADP, Cooper Jr. carries sleeper appeal into 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller