Elic Ayomanor Faces a Tougher Path to a Second-Year Breakout
Elic Ayomanor earned real playing time as a rookie, which is why he should not be written off after one offseason. He started 14 games, played 787 offensive snaps, and drew 89 targets. The result was 41 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns. That is a useful foundation for a fourth-round pick, even if a 46.1% catch rate and 5.8 yards per target show how little of the volume became dependable production. Tennessee then made the room much harder to climb. Carnell Tate arrived as the fourth overall pick, Wan'Dale Robinson signed in free agency, and Calvin Ridley and Chimere Dike remain in the picture. Ayomanor flashed during spring work, but Robinson and Dike finished with more momentum, while Xavier Restrepo led the open practices in catches. Ayomanor is only 23 and already has a full season of NFL routes behind him. That keeps him rosterable. It does not make him a buy. Contenders cannot count on a weekly role, and rebuilders should wait through camp rather than pay for a breakout that now requires several things to break right.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller