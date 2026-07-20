Kenny McIntosh Begins Training Camp on PUP List
Kenny McIntosh was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Safety Nick Emmanwori received the same designation. The second-year safety was a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist after recording 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 14 games. Both players can be activated at any point during camp once medically cleared. McIntosh is returning from the torn ACL he suffered last summer, an injury that cost him the entire 2025 season. His absence leaves him behind in a backfield that added first-round pick Jadarian Price and veteran Emanuel Wilson, while George Holani also returns. Zach Charbonnet is recovering from his own torn ACL. McIntosh remains outside the redraft picture and is only a deep dynasty hold until he returns to practice and shows where he fits in Seattle's crowded backfield.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter