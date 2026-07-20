Deebo Samuel Sr. Is a Hold Until His Landing Spot Is Clear
Deebo Samuel Sr. remains unsigned after a useful season that also showed how much his fantasy profile has changed. He caught 72 of 99 targets for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games with Washington, adding 75 yards and another score on 17 carries. The 72 receptions were the second-most of his career. The 10.1 yards per catch were his lowest. Injuries elsewhere in the Commanders receiving corps pushed Samuel into more work than originally planned, and he handled it without recapturing his old ceiling. He has not reached 900 receiving yards since 2021, while the rushing workload that once separated him has continued to shrink. Samuel is now 30, and his next offense matters more than his name. A team could still make good use of him on underneath targets and designed touches, but there is no weekly role to project until he signs. Rebuilders should not give him away while his value is depressed. Contenders should not buy on reputation alone. Hold for now, then reassess once his team and role become clear.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller