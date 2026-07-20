Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
Jonathan Kuminga is drawing sign-and-trade interest from the Cavaliers, according to Evan Sidery. Cleveland is reportedly discussing a possible framework with the Hawks, who hold Kuminga's rights. The deal would only come into play if the Cavaliers miss out on LeBron James in free agency, making this more of a backup plan than an imminent move. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season between Golden State and Atlanta, showing value as a downhill scorer off the bench. A move to Cleveland would likely put him behind Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and an established rotation, limiting his usage. The reported Lakers pitch, which would give him a starting role next to Luka Doncic, remains the better fantasy outcome.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery