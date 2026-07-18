Juan Soto Back in Saturday's Lineup Against Phillies
Juan Soto (calf) is serving as the designated hitter and will bat second on Saturday on the road at Citizens Bank Park against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies and left-hander Jesus Luzardo, according to MLB.com. Soto was removed from Thursday's game early to kick off the second half of the season due to soreness in his calf, but after a day off on Friday, he's feeling good enough to return to the Mets' lineup as the DH. Even though he's facing a left-hander on Saturday, fantasy managers must get Soto back in their starting lineups in all traditional formats. The 27-year-old Dominican All-Star returns to a .292/.412/.563 slash line with a .976 OPS, 21 home runs, 51 RBI, 44 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 277 at-bats despite spending time on the injured list early on with a calf injury. Soto has extensive experience against Luzardo in his career and has fared well against him, batting .333 with a 1.041 OPS, a home run, and five RBI in 21 at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com