Jake Bennett Emerging as a Priority Arm on the Waiver Wire
Jake Bennett picked up his fifth win of the season in his first start after the All-Star break on Friday, allowing just one hit across six scoreless innings in his team's 10-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Since making his MLB debut on May 1, Bennett has recorded a 5-3 record with a 2.35 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts across 53 2/3 innings (nine starts). The 25-year-old left-hander does not have overwhelming strikeout stuff, as he's averaging 93.0 miles per hour on his fastball and has logged just an 18.7% strikeout rate. However, his command has been elite. Bennett posted a 5.7% walk rate across 39 1/3 innings at Triple-A before his promotion, and he's allowed a 4.4% walk rate in the big leagues so far. Bennett has also been hard to square up, surrendering a 5.8% barrel rate and just three total home runs. Fantasy managers should not expect a ton of strikeout upside, but Bennett remains an emerging young pitcher to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller