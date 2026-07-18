Tre' Morgan Blasts Two Home Runs in Return from Triple-A Injured List
Tre' Morgan went 2-for-4 with two home runs in his return to Triple-A Durham on Friday evening. Morgan was sidelined with an injury for nearly a month but returned in impressive fashion. On the season, Morgan has spent only 15 games with the Durham Bulls and posted a low .182/.250/.436 line with a .686 OPS. Fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on his production as Morgan could compete for a late-season promotion to the majors if he were to find his footing. During the 2025 campaign, the former third-round pick out of LSU posted a .274/.398/.412 line with eight home runs and eight doubles over 92 games at Triple-A. For now, Morgan should not be viewed as a viable stash option as he remains at least a month away from a potential debut.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com